Love Key Lime Pie? These Hudson Valley Pies Will Blow Your Mind

There's a reason why it's the official "pie" of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show!!

I will never doubt Jess again!! She is always telling me that I need to shoot my shot when it comes to things I want in life. I followed her suggestion the other day on the radio show and started to talk about how anytime I hear someone talk about key lime pie, everyone says you have to try the ones that they sell at Wallkill View Farm Market in New Paltz. If you've ever driven by the farm market on Rt 299 or maybe you been to Meadowbrook Farm in Wappingers Falls, you've probably seen the "Fresh Key Lime Pies" signs that are out by the road.

Key lime pie is one of my all-time favorite pies and through the power of radio, Jess and I got to try the best pie I've ever had. Ron Hayward from Late Bloomer Farm came by the station today to share some of his incredible pies. Ron told us that a bunch of his friends got in touch with him after they heard us talking about how we wanted to try his pies out. BOOM! We connected and Ron brought in some pies today for us to try out and if you've never tried them, YOU MUST!!

They are soooo good...and the crust...WOW! Ron, a local guy, told us that his pies are available at farm stands and stores from Woodstock in Ulster County, all the way down to Scarsdale, New York. We are beyond happy to now call his pies "our pie"...LOL!

If you happen to be driving around at some point and come across any of Ron's pie signs, make sure you stop in and try them out, you won't be disappointed!

