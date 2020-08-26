Multiple Hikers Rescued in Hudson Valley

Forest rangers have kept very busy this week as multiple hikers had to be rescued from multiple hiking trails in the Hudson Valley.

On August 17, at approximately 2:30 p.m. forest rangers responded to the Giant Ledge Trail following a report of a female hiker with a right ankle injury. Rangers located the 28-year old woman from Brooklyn at 3:00 p.m. and placed a splint on her injured leg, packaged her up to be transported by litter to a waiting UTV.

The woman was transported out of the trail and taken to a hospital for additional treatment.

The next day on August 18, at approximately 2:15 p.m. DEC's central dispatch received a word that a 72-year old hiker from East Hills had suffered an unstable lower leg injury on the Escarpment Trail, south of Sunset Rock.

Rangers, along with members of the Haines Falls Fire Department, Tannersville Rescue Squad, and a Greene County Paramedic responded to assist. They located the woman less than a mile from the trailhead.

Rangers splinted the woman's ankle and packaged her in a Stokes basket with a rescue wheel and carried her out to the trailhead using a rope rescue technique.

The hiker was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.