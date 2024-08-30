While people everywhere are preparing for the festivities of an extended Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in one particular Westchester County city are on alert following the events of last weekend which included multiple calls to police for reports of theft, robbery and assault.

WIld Weekend Begins

The busy weekend for law enforcement began in the City of New Rochelle on Saturday August 24, 2024. At approximately 10:38pm, New Rochelle Police were called to a location within the vicinity of Huguenot Street for the report of a robbery.

The press release for this event stated that when officers arrived on the scene, they found the 17-year old victim had their cell phone as well as "fanny" pack stolen. In addition it was also determined that the victim had been assaulted.

In speaking with the officers, the victim confirmed he knew some of the suspects and provided names and descriptions of them. A short time later, officers located the suspects which was followed by the victim being able to confirm they were the ones who commited the crimes against him.

Police arrested all four of the suspects which included three (3) other juveniles and one (1) adult male identified as 18-year old Veilman Jimenez-Ramirez. All four suspects were held pending arraignment at the New Rochelle City Court and Youth Part of the Westchester County District Attorney’s office respectively. They face charges for felony robbery in the 2nd degree and misdemeanor charge of assault in the 3rd degree.

Hired for Set-up

The second incident reported to New Rochelle Police also occurred that same Saturday night as the first incident. All most impossibly this call to police was made at approximately the same time as the first incident.

Around 10:38pm, New Rochelle Police were called to a residence on May Street for a reported "knife-point robbery". According to this press release from this incident, the 23-year old victim is a videographer who was contacted by the suspects via Instagram to film a music video at the location.

After meeting the men he believed himself to be working for and setting up his film equipment the three (3) men suddenly confronted the victim demanding his equipment at knife-point. The victim had two cameras as well as other equipment valued at $5,700 dollars.

The three men took the equipment and fled with the victim unable to catch them. A short time later after the victim contacted New Rochelle Police and gave them a description of the men, an officer identified two of the three reported suspects. Responding officer stopped the two men where the victim was then able to confirm that both of them were involved in the crimes against him.

Those two men were identified as identified 20-year old Lonell Alexander and 18-year old Kyle Miller. In addition to the stolen video equipment, Alexander and Miller were carrying multiple knives, brass knuckles, and a BB gun between them.

Both Alexander and Miller face charges for felony 1st degree robbery and the misdemeanor charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.New Rochelle Detectives are still investigating this case and are looking for the third suspect. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the New Rochelle Detectives at 914-654-2270.

Could Hardly Feel a Thing

The final incident was reported to New Rochelle Police early Monday at approximately 7:15am by Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital. Officers arrived to the hospital to question the victim who was in need of medical treatment after his endeavor.

According to the press release also issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, the 43-year old victim had been was on Webster Avenue when he was "struck in the head and knocked to the ground" by another man who then demanded money from him.

The victim handed approximately $13.00 dollars over where three (3) men then ran off in an unknown direction. The victim described the suspects as "three (3) black, males, wearing dark clothing...".

When the victim arrived home he told his wife about the incident. The wife after inspecting him over, informed her husband that he had actually suffered a stab wound to the back.

No arrests have been made so far, though New Rochelle Detectives are actively investigating. Like the previous case, anyone with information on this incident may contact New Rochelle detectives at the same number 914-654-2270.

