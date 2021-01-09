As the FBI continues to investigate Wednesday's Capitol Building riots, arrest and punishments have been rolling out.

A Hudson Valley man has been suspended from his position at the MTA. Will Pepe, 31, of Beacon, allegedly called out sick to his job at Metro-North’s Brewster rail yard to attend Wednesday's protest outside the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

Effective immediately this individual has been suspended from Metro-North without pay and will be disciplined in accordance with their collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation. This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation.

The MTA said in a statement obtained by the New York Post.

On Wednesday protestors stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to stop the counting of November's election votes. As protestors continued to break through police barricades and enter the capitol politicians from across the US called for protestors to stop.

Many New York officials reacted to the protest including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. He said in a statement:

"The events unfolding at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon do not represent who we are as an American people. While we would never suppress vigorous debate and the right to protest – our country, after all, was founded on the right of its citizens to voice their opinions – the violence witnessed today is wrong and unacceptable, and it must come to an end.”

Unfortunately, 5 lives were lost in during the protest at the Capitol Building. CNN reports a police officer is the latest death confirmed.