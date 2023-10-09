Major Motion Picture Will be Filmed in Newburgh, New York

A Fox motion picture has just announced that it will film in and around Newburgh once the SAG/AFTRA strike ends.

While actors are still walking the picket line, writers are already back on the job from their strike and producers have been busy making plans for their next films. One of those projects will take place in Orange County, New York.

Hollywood On the Hudson

Newburgh has quietly become a hotspot for film production. The Academy Award Winning film, The Whale, was filmed almost exclusively at Umbra Studios in Newburgh. Other high-profile projects, such as HBO's White House Plumbers, Pretty Little Liars and Poker Face have all used the Hudson Valley as a backdrop, whether at soundstages or on location in and around the Newburgh area.

As a result, stars such as Woody Harrelson, Brendan Frasier and Natasha Lyonne have been spotted taking time during filming to check out the local area.

New Productions on Hold

Due to the actors' and writers' strikes, productions in the Hudson Valley were halted this summer. While it was nice to have a break from streets being closed down and businesses being shut down for several days to accommodate filming, the excitement and income generated from those big-budget films have been sorely missed.

Romantic Comedy to Film in Newburgh, New York

It was just announced that a romantic comedy starring Rachael Leigh Cook will be one of the first productions ready to roll after the SAG/AFTRA strike ends. According to The Cinemaholic, the film will be called There She Goes. Loosely based on Cook's own life, the movie centers around a 1990s romantic comedy actress who, unlike the characters she plays on the big screen, can't seem to find love in her real life.

Following the familiar plot of many Hallmark-style movies, There She Goes finds Cook's character torn between a "famous tech genius and her high school ex".

Cook is mostly known for her roles in 90s movies such as She's All That, The Baby-Sitters Club and Josie and the Pussycats. The film is part of Cook's new contract with Fox’s Marvista Entertainment and is produced by the actress' own company, Ben’s Sister Productions

It's unclear when filming will begin. Currently, the actors' strike is still ongoing, although talks have recently ramped up with studio heads, signaling an end may soon be in sight.

