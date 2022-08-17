Most Of New York Told To Conserve Water Due To ‘Drought Watch’

New York State officials are starting to worry because most of the state is now under a "drought watch."

On Tuesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a "Drought Watch" is expanding in New York State.

Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, New York City/ Westchester

The New York State DEC splits the state into nine regions. Seven of the nine are currently under a "Drought Watch." Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier are all under a "Drought Watch."

The western counties of the Great Lakes region are also currently in a" Drought Watch."

"A 'watch' is the first of four levels of state drought advisories ("watch," "warning," "emergency" and "disaster"). Local public water suppliers may require conservation measures, depending upon local needs and conditions," the DEC states. "New York's drought advisories are intended primarily for guidance to public and private water suppliers and withdrawals. If you are experiencing a water shortage, please contact your water supplier, local agricultural extension, or local health department."

There are no statewide mandatory water use restrictions in place under a drought watch, but residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water, officials say.

New York City/ Westchester, Adirondack and most of the Great Lakes are in a "Normal" drought stage, according to the DEC.

"Drought status determinations are based on a State Drought Index that uses New York State specific attributes, so it may differ somewhat from national drought assessments. In addition, local conditions may vary, so some areas of the state may make their own determinations of drought stage using locally-focused criteria," the DEC added in a press release.

New York Gov. Concerned

Gov. Hochul says some recent weather has helped, but severe dry conditions continue across New York.

While recent rains have helped, severe dry conditions continue to persist across the state," Hochul said. "New Yorkers should take steps to conserve water whenever possible in the areas now under a designated drought watch. Simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to our efforts to help prevent any increased drought levels."

