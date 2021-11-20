Morgan Wallen Coming to MSG, SPAC, XFinity in 2022

Country Concert season in 2022 is going to be a hot one.

Morgan Wallen has just announced a 40 city tour and he's making several stops in New York and Connecticut.

On Monday, November 15th Morgan Wallen shared on Instagram that he is hitting the road in 2022 for the Dangerous Tour. Hardy and Larry Fleet will be along for the ride and serving as his opening acts.

The Dangerous Tour will kick off in February and will be hitting up New York City at Madison Square Garden on February 9th. Then we'll have to wait a few months for his next New York stops. On the list: Dairen Lake Amphitheater on June 25th, SPAC in Saratoga on July 7th and the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on July 8th.

Morgan will hit the stage again at the XFinity Theater in Hartford on August 12th.

Pre-sale tickets for the first half of the tour will go on sale Tuesday, November 16th. To clear things up, the New York City Madison Square Garden show presale tickets will go on sale 11/16. To get the presale code text 865-351-6290. Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, November 19th at 10 am.

Tickets for Morgan's shows in Saratoga and Hartford go on sale on December 3rd at 10 am.

You can follow along for updates and more Morgan Wallen announcements on Instagram or through the Wolf Country App.

Will you be going to see Morgan Wallen in 2022? What tour stop? Let us know where you'll be tailgating.

KEEP LOOKING: See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Beach House Mansion:

9 Signed Pieces of Country Music Memorabilia from Bethel Woods There have been so many great country concerts at Bethel Woods throughout the years. Some of your favorite artists have left behind signed memorabilia that you can bid on this month.