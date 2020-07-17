More on Stricter COVID-19 Rules at New York Bars, Restaurants

More information was released about new COVID-19 rules that impact all bars and restaurants across New York State.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said we are in a "man-made" second wave while announcing many new regulations for all New York bars and restaurants.

Starting Friday, bars and restaurants across New York State can only serve alcohol to people who also order food and there will be no walk-up bar service. Officials also say all service at bar tops must only be for seated customers who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers and also eating.

Later, the New York State Liquor Authority issued more guidance on the updated rules for New York bars and restaurants: