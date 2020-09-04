More Hudson Valley College Students Test Positive For COVID-19

One New York college has already sent students home for the semester as two Hudson Valley colleges reported more students tested positive for COVID-19.

SUNY New Paltz announced four additional on-campus resident students have tested positive for COVID-19. All four are close contacts of students who previously tested positive and all are in quarantine, officials say.

At least seven SUNY New Paltz students have tested positive for the virus since the start of the fall 2020 semester. Six are active cases while one student has recovered and is no longer counted among active cases.

Fourteen students are in quarantine on campus while three more are in isolation.

College officials learned the first student to test positive participated in two pick-up basketball games on Monday, Aug. 24 at 6 a.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7 a.m., in Tony Williams Park in Highland. The student was not wearing a mask during the games, which is allowed by New York State sports and recreation guidelines but not by SUNY New Paltz standards, officials say.

On Friday, officials learned that an off-campus student who lives in Ulster County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student hasn't been on campus during the fall semester and has been in isolation since developing symptoms last week, officials say.

This student is not being counted among “active cases” on the SUNY New Paltz's COVID-19 dashboard, because the student hasn't been on campus during the last 14 days and therefore should not pose an on-campus health risk, according to the college.

Vassar College's COVID-19 dashboard reports two more students tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 12 active cases at Vassar.

The college describes active cases as "students currently in isolation with a positive diagnostic test result or an employee currently not reporting to work because of a positive diagnostic test result."

A total of 22 students have tested positive for the virus since the start of the academic year, according to Vassar's COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, SUNY Oneonta announced students will attend classes online for the rest of the fall semester due to a coronavirus outbreak on campus. Last week, 20 students tested positive after attending a party. Since then, over 500 cases have been confirmed on campus.