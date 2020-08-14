Monroe Hosting ‘Downtown Dining’ Event Every Weekend

The Village of Monroe is hosting a 'downtown dining' event weekend through the end of September.

The Village of Monroe police announced to residents that will be road closures every weekend through the end of September as the Village will be hosting a downtown dining event each weekend.

The event will take each Friday and Saturday starting this weekend. The Village is excited to be able to create a safe dining environment for the patrons.

The following roads will be closed for the event each week, Lake Street from the corner of Millpond Parkway to Stage Road starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and reopening at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for the following dates in 2020:

August 14-15

August 21-22

August 28-29

September 4-5

September 11-12

September 18-19

September 25-26

The Village will have staff and will oversee and breakdown of this area each weekend. Additional parking will be available on the Millpond Parkway, commuter lot, and Carpenter Place and Stage Road.

Any questions, please contact (845) 782-8644