Another county in New York State has confirmed a case of Monkeypox.

Officials in Dutchess County have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in the county. Cases of Monkeypox have been increasing across the Hudson Valley throughout the summer and residents have been concerned about it.

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

Dutchess County confirms Monkeypox case:

According to the Dutchess County Government Page, they confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in the county and said a resident has tested positive for it. The New York State Department of Health is conducting in-depth contact tracing because of this incident and are monitoring the situation closely.

What does the positive case mean for Dutchess County?

The Dutchess County Government page said the case does not pose a risk to the general public, but they do want residents to be informed and know what's going on with the situation.

How to prevent the spread of Monkeypox:

There are a few tips on how to avoid getting the disease:

Don't touch any scabs or rashes on someone who has Monkeypox

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a confirmed case of Monkeypox

Do not share eating utensils or cups with someone who has been exposed or has Monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Ugh, Monkeypox has been spreading throughout the Hudson Valley. Multiple counties have reported cases of it and it's important that we know as much information on it as we can. Be careful out there and if you have any symptoms of Monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider.

More serious news, here are children that have gone missing from New York and a big scam that has been going on in the area: