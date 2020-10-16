Molinaro Updates Residents with 40th Virtual Town Hall

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro hosted his 40th online Town Hall forum since mid-March. Molinaro updated residents on an array of topics including the continued work at Marist College, which is on Pause, as well as the 2021 budget.

County Executive Molinaro will be presenting his 2021 Executive Budget virtually on Wednesday, October 28, with a series of budget town hall forums, which will be held in both the afternoon and evening. Residents will be provided information and the chance to ask questions about the proposed budget.

During Friday's Town Hall meeting, Molinaro updating residents about the current data regarding COVID-19, which according to the Dutchess County COVID-19 Community Impact Dashboard, Dutchess County's positivity rate was one percent as of Friday, October 16.

Molinaro gave updated information regarding Marist College, which has been on pause for a week following an off-campus party that resulted in a total of 30 positive cases, according to a press release. The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral Health is continuing to work with the college to identify contacts and perform contact tracing of people that may have been exposed.

Residents were also updated with information about The Hedgewood Home for Adults which has eight active cases of COVID-19, which is part of a cluster that resulted in 75 confirmed cases. The quarantine time frame has ended for the home, as the cluster is getting smaller.

Molinaro reminded residents to follow the Halloween safety guidelines that are in place and make sure to social distance while out trick-or-treating. The county is encouraging residents to host Halloween parades rather than having a party or handing out candy.

More information can be found on Dutchess County's website.