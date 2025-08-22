The MJN Center in Poughkeepsie is set to host some of the biggest names in comedy this fall and winter. From legendary stand-up acts to hilarious touring shows, Hudson Valley comedy fans will have plenty of reasons to laugh out loud. Even better—one lucky fan will win the Ultimate Comedy Pass, scoring tickets to every show on the schedule.

Gabriel Iglesias – The 1976 Tour

Friday, September 26, 2025

Beloved comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his brand-new 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration to Poughkeepsie. Known for his clean yet wildly entertaining style, Fluffy mixes hilarious storytelling with sound effects, characters, and relatable humor that spans generations. Iglesias has sold out arenas across the country, and now Hudson Valley fans will get to experience him live at the MJN Center.

Tom Segura – Come Together

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Fresh off his global run, Tom Segura’s Come Together tour hits Poughkeepsie for one unforgettable night. With his signature mix of sharp wit, outrageous observations, and darkly funny takes on everyday life, Segura has become one of the most in-demand stand-up comics in the world. This show promises to be one of the hottest comedy events of the year.

Bored Teachers – The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Calling all educators and anyone who’s ever survived the classroom—this one’s for you. Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour brings together real-life teachers-turned-comedians to poke fun at grading papers, parent emails, cafeteria food, and everything in between. Expect a night of school-inspired hilarity that will resonate with teachers and non-teachers alike.

Jim Gaffigan – Everything Is Wonderful!

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Back with all-new material, Jim Gaffigan returns to the MJN Center with his Everything Is Wonderful! tour. Known for his family-friendly comedy, love of food, and sarcastic outlook on life, Gaffigan is one of the most beloved stand-ups in America. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his humor, this show is guaranteed to deliver laughs from start to finish.

Killers of Kill Tony

Friday, December 26, 2025

Looking for something completely different? The Killers of Kill Tony show brings the unpredictable energy of the hit Kill Tony podcast to the stage. Known for its rapid-fire stand-up sets, live roasting, and unscripted chaos, this event will be unlike anything else you’ll see in Poughkeepsie. It’s raw, unfiltered comedy at its best.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Comedy Season

This lineup at the MJN Center is one of the strongest comedy schedules the Hudson Valley has ever seen. From Gabriel Iglesias’ global popularity to Tom Segura’s sharp storytelling, Jim Gaffigan’s family-friendly hilarity, the relatable antics of Bored Teachers, and the unfiltered mayhem of Kill Tony, there’s a show for every comedy fan.

And with the Ultimate Comedy Giveaway, you could experience them all without spending a dime.

Win the Ultimate Comedy Giveaway!

Want to see every single one of these incredible comedy shows at the MJN Center—for free? We’re giving one lucky winner the Ultimate Comedy Pass, which includes a pair of tickets to all five shows:

That’s five nights of world-class comedy at the Hudson Valley’s premier venue, all for one winner and their guest.