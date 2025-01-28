Information about a missing 15-year-old girl from New York is once again circulating as the 3-month mark has passed since she was last seen.

Now communities are rallying together in the hopes of finding any sort of lead.

15-Year-Old Girl Missing for Over 3 Months

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMC) re-shared information about a missing 15-year-old girl Raniyah Sasso.

Raniyah is originally from the Bronx and was last seen around the Bronx area back on October 7th, 2024.

According to a post on Instagram by New York Missing People, Raniyah was last seen wearing a pink jacket, gray pants, and blue crocs. NCMC shares that Raniyah is 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 160 lbs.

Raniyah has brown hair and brown eyes. Below is a fairly recent photo of Raniyah.

NYCPD NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse NYCPD NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

The NCMC writes that authorities believe Raniyah may still be in the local Bronx area. However, they note that she may have traveled to the Troy, NY area. No details on why they believe Raniyah may be in the Troy area have been shared.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who has any information about Raniyah Sasso is encouraged to contact the New York Cty Police Department at 1-212-694-7781 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Missing 17-Year-Old Girl from Wappingers Falls

New York State Police are also still searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Wappingers Falls.

Daisyana L. Suscal has been missing since January 17th, 2025. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and red Christmas pajama pants.

Read more about Daisyana L. Suscal here: New York State Police Now Looking for Missing Wappingers Falls, NY Teen