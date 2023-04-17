Missing Man From Hudson Valley, New York Found Dead In Alabama

A man who's originally from the Hudson Valley and nearly killed his classmate was found dead after getting missing in Alabama.

On April 4, police from Alabama found a 2002 Honda Accord running and unoccupied on the Meighan Boulevard bridge just before midnight.

Man From Westchester County Goes Missing In Westchester County, New York

Gadsden Police Department. Gadsden Police Department. loading...

Police later determined the owner of the Honda was 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, who's originally from Westchester County, New York.

Police searched several locations including nearby hospitals in Alabama searching for the driver of the Honda.

On April 7, his family reported him missing. On April 12, a fisherman found a body in the area of Whorton Bend. The incident was under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department.

Missing Man From Hudson Valley Found Dead In Alabama

The Gadsden Police Department later identified the body as Stamps.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Stamps," the Gadsden Police Department stated in a press release.

A cause of death hasn't been determined, as of this writing. The incident remains under investigation.

New Rochelle Student Jailed For Nearly Killing Classmate

Google Google loading...

In 2018, Bryan Stamps of New Rochelle, then 15, was arraigned as a juvenile offender on charges including attempted murder related to a stabbing at New Rochelle High School on Jan. 18, 2018.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Stamps stabbed another student inside New Rochelle High School. The victim was taken to a hospital trauma unit where he underwent surgery and was treated for serious injuries.

Stamps fled New York State. The FBI found Stamps in Alabama about four months after the stabbing.

Sentenced To Prison In Westchester County Court

WCDA WCDA loading...

In early 2019, Stamps was sentenced in Westchester County Court as a Juvenile Offender to one to three years in state prison for assault in the first degree.

It's unclear when Stamps returned to Alabama.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!