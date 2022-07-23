Young Dog Owner Asks Middletown, NY Community for Help

More than ever, our pets have become family members. Some pet owners don't even refer to them as that anymore but instead as their "kids" or "fur babies".

I'm a huge animal lover and advocate. I have spent time volunteering at a local animal shelter. I also grew up surrounded by dogs and cats and continue to share my life with them today. Although accidents happen and sometimes things don't always go as planned, we do our best to care for our fur babies and give them all the love, attention and care that we can.

A young dog owner is asking the Middletown, NY community for help.

The City of Middletown Police Department shared a post from a young dog owner in regards to this lost pet.

As stated above, this family is asking for assistance in bringing home their dog. It's a husky girl and she goes by the name of Rose. She has blue eyes and was lost within the area of Pilgrim Estates. Rose is not wearing a collar.

This concerned family is asking for help to reunite them with their fur baby.

If you are able to do so, call 845 343 3151. Sharing the article with others can help spread the word about Rose and can bring her home to her family.

Residents in Sullivan County, NY are also asking the community for assistance about dogs that were abandoned.

Canva Canva loading...

On social media, concerned citizens are assisting local police officers. Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that was made by a resident. Upon arrival, two dogs were found in a crate, located in the middle of secluded woods.

Thankfully, these dogs were saved by the resident who made the call and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. They are safe and located at the CARE shelter.

If anyone has knowledge or information in regards to this case, they are asked to reach out to the sheriff's office or Joanne Lionetti Gerow of Catskill Animal Rescue

CARE is also accepting donations and seeking volunteers.

Let's do what we can to make a difference in this world. It's important to remember that kindness and love is something that we can spread to others. We can continue to make a positive change in the world.

5 Great Places to Adopt a Dog in the Hudson Valley 5 of the Hudson Valley's Best Animal Shelters