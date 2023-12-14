Millions of Dollars Going Towards New York State’s Water Infrastructure
New York Governor Kathy Hochul made waves recently with a huge announcement that will affect all of New York State. The announcement came in regard to a massive amount of funding that will be going towards the vast number of projects going on throughout the state to improve upon the states critical water infrastructure.
Water Infrastructure Funding Details
The announcement of this massive funding investment came on Tuesday, December 12 through an official press release as well as a press conference held by the Governor in Long Island. The tone of the announcement was definitely a positive as Gov. Hochul called it a "great day" not just for the people of Suffolk County she was speaking to but for everyone in New York State.
The funding comes via grants awarded by the $4.2 billion dollar Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. In total, Governor Hochul announced that $479 million dollars in funding will be going towards New York States critical water infrastructure projects through grants granted by the 2022 Act.
As stated in the press release, the goal of the 2022 Act is...
...empowering municipalities by providing the financial resources necessary to undertake water quality projects crucial to safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, bolstering communities’ climate readiness, and promoting economic development.
Additional Benefits of 2022 Environmental Act
As for the funding that was just announced, it is projected to save local ratepayers an estimated $1.3 billion. In addition, the funding is also estimated to create 24,000 jobs across the entire state of New York.
The 2022 Act as well as the funding is just another example of New York's nation-leading commitment to modernize aging water and sewer systems. Grants of funding are dispersed via the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, in coordination with the Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.
A full transcript of the press conference with the announcement can be seen in the full press release. In addition, for those interested, you may watch the press conference itself down below.
