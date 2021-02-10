The new home of the Yankees in the Hudson Valley is getting a million-dollar makeover.

On Monday, Dutchess County lawmakers approved a $1.44 million bond for upgrades at Dutchess Stadium, the home of the Hudson Valley Renegades.

"We are so grateful for the bipartisan support for Dutchess Stadium. This is a big win for County taxpayers, baseball fans, and the County! We look forward to welcoming this new partnership with Yankees and the next successful chapter with our Hudson Valley Renegades," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said after lawmakers approved the bond.

The New York Yankees and Hudson Valley Renegades announced a partnership in late 2020, praising Dutchess County and Dutchess Stadium for its “upgrades meant to modernize and update the facility to current baseball standards in recent years – most notably the complete replacement of the seating bowl and a full-scale improvement of the parking lot."

Officials add a future commitment to Yankee player development needs was of primary focus for the Yankees in deciding to select Dutchess County and the Renegades for their affiliation.

The approval means Dutchess County can purchase and install LED lighting at the park, bringing the decades-old park into compliance with Major League Baseball’s health and wellness standards, a requirement needed to secure the Yankees’ continued partnership with the Renegades for years to come, officials say.

This is the first of a series of resolutions totaling an estimated $10 million planned to make necessary improvements at the stadium, officials say.

On Monday, during an interview on The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH, Molinaro says the benefit of having the Yankees in the Hudson Valley will outweigh the expense. He calls this a "win/win" of Dutchess County because a conservative estimate shows that $8 million dollars in tourism dollars are expected each year.

Over the life of the proposed 20-year agreement between Dutchess County and the Renegades, revenue generated through rent as well as other agreed-upon revenue streams more than pay for this investment, with the County netting a projected $750,000 surplus, officials say.

