Police are asking for your help as they continue to investigate human infant remains found in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, in what New York State Police calls "Cold Case Tuesday" officials announced police are continuing to investigate the 1992 death of an infant in Orange County.

On Feb. 10, 1992, the State Police Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation was advised of human infant remains found off of South Plank Road, near the Slate Hill Orchard, in the town of Wawayanda.

The Troop F Forensic Investigative Unit and Troop F K-9 units responded and found the area where the baby was abandoned. Near the site, law enforcement found several plastic bags and a pillowcase used to dispose of the body, police say.

The investigation revealed the infant female was approximately 7-10 days old at the time of death, police say. The investigation revealed that “Baby Jane Doe” was abandoned in late October, early November of 1991.

If alive today, “Baby Jane Doe” would be 29 years old. Police did not release any more information about their 29-year investigation.

The New York State Police are asking that anyone with information regarding “Baby Jane Doe” please contact Investigator Vincent Castro, SP Middletown, or Investigator Brad Natalizio, Troop F Major Crimes, at 845-344-5300. Below are photos provided by the police regarding the investigation.

