Hudson Valley Girl Scouts Piloting Grubhub Delivery Service

If you're really in the mood for a Thin Mint you can get a box delivered right to your door in the Hudson Valley.

February 12 is the official kickoff of Girl Scout Cookie season in the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local troops will depend heavily on digital orders instead of door-to-door solicitations. Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Samoas, Trefoils, and Do-si-dos will be available on individual troops' online stores for $5 a package. Specialty varieties like S’mores, gluten-free and Toffee-tastic cookies will be $6 a package.

Those who want cookies can order through their troop's digital store and have their boxes delivered in just 2 to 15 business days. However, if you just can't wait to get your hands on those Tagalongs, there's another option that's new this year.

The Girl Scouts have entered into a national partnership with Grubhub to help keep sales going during the pandemic. The food delivery app is taking orders in select markets around the country and, just like restaurants, delivering the cookies right to your door.

Regina Shaver from Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson says the program is just in the pilot phase here in the Hudson Valley. For now, cookie sales through Grubhub are coming directly out of the council offices. If successful, the program would likely roll out to individual troops, giving them the opportunity to utilize the delivery service for their own cookie sales.

If you'd like to try the Grubhub delivery service, it's currently only available from Thursday through Saturday in Poughkeepsie, Montgomery, Pleasantville and New City. If you happen to live within one of the delivery zones, you'll be able to order your cookies and have them dropped off at your home. All profits will go to Girl Scouts right here in the Hudson Valley.