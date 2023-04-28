Live Like a Celebrity in a Mesmerizing Millerton, NY Home

The STUNNING home in Millerton looks like it belongs on television and has stunning views, 4 fireplaces and a backyard that can only be dreamed of. I really wonder who owns some of these homes and why you would ever leave them, you'd have tp pull me out. WARNING: You will be very jealous after you see these incredible pictures.

What stunning home is for sale in Millerton, NY?

We're going to start from the outside and then go into the inside. It's really not even fair to have a beautiful view like that and it doesn't even look real.

More stunning pics:

Just when you thought the home couldn't get better...IT DOES. If you showed me this picture and told me that Tom Cruise lived in this house I would believe it. It's just ONE of the kitchens this house has....

The home is stunning...that pool is so beautiful.

Time to look at the inside of the house:

It's very modern and looks like it would be very comfy. The home has4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is over 7,000 square feet,

I have a feeling you don't need to cook if you own this house, but if you want to there's a great space for it.

The home is located on 26 Mountain Farm Road in Millerton, NY 12546. The current listing price of the home is $3,750,000 and we can see why. Whoever buys this is VERY lucky.

How about we check out more things about the Hudson Valley, here's another crazy home that's for sale and how to adopt a highway in the state:

