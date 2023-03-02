Milk Truck Catches Fire Driving On New York State Thruway In HV

Officials feared drinking water in the Hudson Valley was going to be tainted following a milk truck fire on I-87 near a source of public drinking water.

On Wednesday, March 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed a milk truck fire in Orange County in its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

Milky Way In Orange County

DEC DEC loading...

In early February, ECOs in Orange County received a call from the New York State Thruway Authority reporting a tandem trailer carrying milk burst into flames on the side of the New York State Thruway.

New York State Police and Thruway Authority employees arrived on the scene to assess the damage from the milk truck fire on the Thruway in Orange County. Officials didn't confirm where on I-87 the crash occurred.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The DEC was called the area due to concerns the milk released from the trailer could impact the nearby Ramapo River, a source of public drinking water, officials say.

Truck Carrying Milk Catches Fire On New York State Thruway

Google Google loading...

Thankfully, the driver was not injured and the milk did not reach the river, according to the DEC.

"Dairy products like milk can break down in the water and result in a reaction that removes much-needed oxygen, potentially killing fish and other aquatic species," the DEC stated in a press release.

Cause of Milk Truck Fire On I-87 In Orange County

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Officials believe the fire started from a brake overheating in one of the trailers, the DEC reports.

ECOs worked with New York State Police and the Thruway Authority to ensure no environmental damage to the surrounding area resulted from the fire.

18-Car Tangle-Up on Storm King Mountain in Cornwall, NY Icy conditions are blamed for a scary 18-car tangle-up on Storm King Mountain on February 27th, 2023.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)