Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed Repairing His Home’s Fence
A Hudson Valley man confessed to murdering a local man who was doing yard work outside his home.
On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a guilty plea into a murder around Halloween.
Murder Plea in Connection with Fatal Stabbing In Orange County, New York
Damante T. Stansberry of Middletown, New York pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in connection with the death of a Wallkill man who was found stabbed multiple times inside the detached garage of his Town of Wallkill residence. Stansberry is next scheduled to appear in court on June 12, 2023.
Jeffrey Harris, 53, lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. He was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
The murder happened on October 30, 2022 around 5 p.m. Stansberry arrived at the home of his 53-year-old victim and repeatedly stabbed the man.
“There is no place where people should feel safer than in their own homes,” Hoovler said. “My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case, who was senselessly killed while working in his own backyard on a Sunday afternoon. I commend the Town of Wallkill Police Department, and all of the agencies that aided them, for their ceaseless efforts in this case.”
Stansberry faces 15 years to life in prison when sentenced.