Middletown, NY Schools Set Strict ‘No Cell Phone’ Policy for 2022-2023 School Year

One Hudson Valley school is setting some strict rules this upcoming school year.

While we're still a few weeks out from the start of the school year, one school is being proactive and informing parents and students of a new rule change. This one may aggravate the younger audience.

Superintendent Amy Creeden of the Enlarged City School District of Middletown shared a letter on Facebook regarding the use of cell phones for the 2022-2023 school year. In the letter Creeden writes:

Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, the following will be in place on all school campuses grades K-12:

cell phones must be turned off and put away during the school day.

Scholars may only access their cell phones prior to the start of the school day and then again after the school day ends.

Scholars will not have access to their cell phones at any point during the school day (this includes study hall and lunch periods)

Scholars are not permitted to use cell phones during passing times

To ensure the integrity of assessments, all students are prohibited from having cell phones in a classroom or other location where an assessment is being administered.

Superintendent Creeden also stated that the school district shared this information early so families and students could plan ahead.

The Enlarged City School District of Middletown limited the comments that could be made on the post. However, they announced on Monday, July 25th 2022, that they will host Talk About it Tuesday on August 2nd with Superintendent Creeden on the topic of cell phones.

How would you feel if your student didn't have their phone on them during the day? Is this a good move? Let us know what you think!

