This month more Hollywood productions have worked in the Hudson Valley than ever before.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, June has been the busiest month when it comes to film and tv productions in the Hudson Valley.

"This is the busiest month the Film Commission has ever witnessed when in comes to mid-Hudson Valley Film & TV productions, with NINE (9) projects either in full-out production or pre-production," the Hudson Valley Film Commission wrote on Facebook.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission didn't go into details about the nine productions but said more information will be released in July.

"It’s been incredibly rewarding meeting local cast and crew members on different sets and hearing how happy they are to be working in the region. This week, while visiting locations for Mindy Kaling’s HBO show I got to meet up with countless local industry members, over a hundred background actors, and three current and former ‘Marist’ interns," the Hudson Valley Film Commission added.

While the Hudson Valley Film Commission didn't announce the productions, Hudson Valley Post has reported on a number of productions in the area.

Mindy Kaling is producing a new HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Producers were looking for some college student types for dates between June 14 through June 29 at Vassar College.

Back in early March, Hudson Valley Post reported The White House Plumbers, a five-part HBO limited series, was scheduled to film all over the region this spring.

The highly anticipated show stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The series will revisit President Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

We were told filming was scheduled to place in Beacon, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and more.

Hulu was looking for carnivals or fairs in the region to film this month. "The Gilded Age" also filmed in the Hudson Valley in June. While a Hallmark production filmed in Newburgh in mid-June.

A new report from Fox 5 discovered "the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood." With so many celebrity sightings and filming in the region, we recently dubbed the area "Hollywood on the Hudson."

