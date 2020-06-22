Mid-Hudson Valley Region to Enter Phase 3 of Reopening Tuesday

The Mid-Hudson Valley region is set to enter phase 3 of New York's Forward plan on Tuesday, June 23, allowing more businesses to reopen.

Currently, the mid-Hudson Valley region is on phase 2 of reopening in New York State. But on Tuesday, June 22, the region is slated to enter into phase 3 of reopening of the four-step plan. Phase 3 allows multiple different industries to open their doors to the public and resume operations.

The two industries that are able to begin reopening under phase 3 in the mid-Hudson Valley are personal care businesses and restaurants and bars for indoor seating. Under phase 2, hair salons were able to reopen for hair cuts and colors only. Outdoor dining was also allowed under phase 2 at restaurants and bars. Now, under phase 3, businesses like nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy are able to open. Restaurants and bars will be able to serve people indoors and outdoors.

Personal care businesses include tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing salons. There are multiple guidelines that must be followed for employees and customers at these businesses. These include employees wearing a face-covering anytime they interact with a customer, disinfection and sanitization of surfaces between customers, and physical barriers between customers and the register, like plexiglass. The workforce and customer presence is limited to 50% capacity and people must be 6 ft. apart at all times, unless the service demands otherwise (performing a piercing/tattoo, providing a massage, performing a manicure/pedicure). Customers will only be allowed to enter if they are wearing an acceptable face covering, which covers the mouth and nose.

Restaurants and bars also have new guidelines under phase 3. Indoor dining is permitted but only at 50% of maximum capacity, excluding employees. All tables, indoor and outdoor, must be six feet apart in all directions. Employees must wear a face covering at all times. All customers must wear a face covering at all times, except when seated at their table. Employees must undergo daily health screenings.

The mid-Hudson Valley region is expected to enter phase 4 after two weeks of phase 3, which would be Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

