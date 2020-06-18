Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Mid-Hudson, Long Island and New York City regions are ready to take the next step in the COVID-19 reopening.

On Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing, the governor announced The Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday, June 23 and Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 June 24, based on current data. He also said based on guidance New York City is trending to enter Phase 2 on Monday, June 22.

"New York City is on track to enter Phase Two this Monday, and Mid-Hudson Valley and Long Island are on track to enter Phase Three next week. It's one set of rules for everyone, and they have worked everywhere in the state because New Yorkers have been responsible in what they're doing," Cuomo said. "As more and more businesses begin to reopen across the state, store owners, employees and local governments all have to be responsible and do their jobs to help prevent a renewed spread of this virus. New Yorkers have done an incredible job in working to beat back this virus, and we must continue to remain smart so we don't erase the progress we've made."

This week, Western New York and the Captial Region joined Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan.

Bars and restaurants can allow customers inside at 50 percent capacity during Phase 3. Masks must still be worn when not sitting.

People seated at the same table must be part of the same party, but can come from different households, with a maximum of 10 people per table.

All indoor and outdoor tables must be separated by a minimum of 6 ft., in all directions. Wherever distancing is not possible, physical barriers must be established between tables.

Employees must wear an acceptable face covering at all times.

Personal care businesses including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing can reopen in Phase 3 with social distancing guidelines.

Each business must only allow 50% of the maximum occupancy. Customers must maintain 6 ft. of separation while inside, except during the service.

Customers will only be allowed inside if they are earing an acceptable face covering.

This week, Cuomo announced groups of up to 25 can gather and low-risk youth sports can resume in Phase 3.

Cuomo also announced Cuomo announced hospitals will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, with social distancing measures in place. Starting on Friday, group homes certified by the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities can allow visitors, with safety precautions. Group homes must notify the state before allowing visitors.