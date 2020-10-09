Mid-Hudson Company Wants to Fast-track Trump’s COVID-19 ‘Cure’

A Lower Hudson Valley company wants everyone to be able to take its COVID-19 treatment that President Trump called a "blessing from God” and a “cure” for the virus.

Regeneron is seeking the FDA to approve its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment given to President Trump for anyone. The Tarrytown biotech company confirmed it has applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization for its REGN-COV2 investigational antibody combination for COVID-19.

"Under our agreement with the U.S. government for the initial doses of REGN-COV2, if an EUA is granted the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at no cost and would be responsible for their distribution," the statement said. "At this time, there are doses available for approximately 50,000 patients, and we expect to have doses available for 300,000 patients in total within the next few months," the company said it a statement.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump was flown to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of coronavirus symptoms. In a press release from Friday, White House physician Sean Conley confirmed President Trump received Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail.

President Trump is now praising the Westchester-based company for greatly improving his symptoms while hospitalized with coronavirus.

"I went in I wasn't feeling so hot. In a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron and other things too, but I think this was the key. It was like unbelievable. I felt good immediately," Trump said in a video from the White House, posted to Twitter. "It just made me better. I call that a cure. It's a cure. For me I walked in, I didn't feel good. A short 24 hours later I was feeling great. That's what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your President. Because I feel great. I feel, like, perfect. I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. A blessing in disguise."

Regeneron is a New York-based biotech firm with its headquarters in Westchester County. A few days before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Tarrytown company released the first data from a descriptive analysis of what the biotech company called a "seamless Phase 1/2/3 trial of its investigational antibody cocktail REGN-COV2."

The results showed Regeneron's antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to Regeneron.