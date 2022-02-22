Hudson Valley Bridge Says “Goodbye” to Cash in Favor of Faster Gantry

Here's when.

The process of removing all toll booths at all Hudson River crossings is days away from being complete with the final booths to close by the end of the month.

We've been following the transition from cash tolls to the new gantry toll payment system that has just about taken over all places where tolls are required to be paid.

The New York State Thruway has most of its exits already cashless, and the New York Bridge Authority told us many months ago that they would be following suit with the closing of all Hudson River bridge crossing toll booths by the spring of 2022.

Which Hudson River Bridges Already Have Gantry Toll Systems?

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Rip Van Winkle, Bear Mountain, and Kingston-Rhinecliff bridges have all transitioned from having human-operated toll booths to collect tolls, to the new gantry toll system which doesn't require any person to collect a toll.

The only remaining toll booths in operation are located on the Highland side of the Mid-Hudson Bridge, but those booths will be shut down on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, according to signs on the Poughkeepsie and Highland sides of the span.

Those signs are encouraging/warning drivers that cross the Mid-Hudson Bridge that on 3/1, cash will no longer be accepted and that drivers are encouraged to get an EZ-Pass tag before the changeover. If drivers don't have an EZ-Pass, they will be billed through the mail monthly for all tolls incurred.

The new gantry set to open on 3/1/22 seems to be a bit narrow to handle all of the cars that cross the popular span on a daily basis. Most hope that this gantry is a temporary one that will be replaced with a wider version in the location of the still-standing toll booths.

The timetable for the demolition of the toll booths has not been released yet but as soon as it is we will update this article.

