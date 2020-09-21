Mid-Hudson Bridge and Ten NY Landmarks Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored throughout the Hudson Valley and New York State this weekend.

After hearing about the death of Justice Ginsburg, Governor Cuomo directed 11 landmarks throughout the state to be lit up in blue.

As we mourn the loss of one of America's most prominent and inspiring jurists, New York State will take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her precedent-shattering contributions to gender equity, civil rights and jurisprudence.

In honor of Justice Ginsburg, the landmarks were bathed in blue light, which is known as "the color of justice." It was also reportedly Justice Ginsburg's favorite color. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to "reflect on the life of Justice Ginsburg and remember all that she did for our nation."

The Mid Hudson Bridge was lit in blue along with One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal and Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds, the New York State Education Department Building and Niagara Falls.