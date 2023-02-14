Awesome! Hudson Valley Actor in Epic Super Bowl Commercial

When the Eagles beat the Giants to advance to the NFC Championship this year, we all thought that New York was out of the picture for the Super Bowl. That may be true for the game, but the commercials were a totally different story.

The Hudson Valley, NY in the Super Bowl

Not only was an adorable dog from Beacon, NY featured in this year's Puppy Bowl, the Hudson Valley had a heavy presence during the world-famous Super Bowl commercial breaks as well. First, promotion for the television show Poker Face (which filmed scenes all over the Hudson Valley last year) was featured during the big game. Then came the best Hudson Valley cameo of all...

Hudson Valley, NY Actor in Epic Super Bowl Commercial

"Michael O'Keefe way to slay the Super Bowl commercial! We were all cheering in this house!", said a Facebook comment from a local Ulster County, NY resident. They were congratulating the actor and Hudson Valley resident for his role in an epic commercial that put him shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Tony Romo, Serena Williams, and actor Brian Cox.

Serna Williams (far left) and Brian Cox (far right) are just two celebrities to be featured in the Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercials (Michelob ULTRA via YouTube) Serna Williams (far left) and Brian Cox (far right) are just two celebrities to be featured in the Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercials (Michelob ULTRA via YouTube) loading...

Michelob ULTRA Commercial Featuring Michael O'Keefe

The commercial, titled "New Members Day" was made by Michelob ULTRA and loosely follows the storyline of the 1980 classic, Caddyshack. Luckily, the minds behind the advertisement were smart enough to include O'Keefe, who played caddy Danny Noonan in the original movie. In the commercial, he acts as a caddy (while wearing the original Caddyshack Bushwood CC shirt) for Serena Williams (below).

Local actor Michael O'Keefe gives putting advice to Serena Williams in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial (Michelob ULTRA via YouTube) Local actor Michael O'Keefe gives putting advice to Serena Williams in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial (Michelob ULTRA via YouTube) loading...

The Hudson Valley Reacts

The Hudson Valley was ecstatic to see one of their own on what is arguably the most-watched commercial break in the United States, and his Facebook page was flooded with compliments. Check out the whole commercial (and keep an eye out for his "be the ball" line at 0:40) below.

Hollywood in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is getting Hollywood love from every angle. Check out the biggest television shows and movies shot in our area below, and keep scrolling to see the coolest house for sale in Newburgh, NY that has its own private theater to watch them all!

25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020 Here is a list that's been complied of the 25 films and tv shows that have been filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020.