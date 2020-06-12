Metro-North Ridership Increases in the Hudson Valley

As the Hudson Valley has entered phase 2 of the New York State reopening process, ridership is increasing for Metro-North.

Patch reports that Metro-North Railroad ridership dropped to roughly 6% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused business shutdowns and forced people to work from home. Working from home means no commuting. On March 26, Metro-North announced they would be decreasing service in the Hudson Valley due to the decreasing ridership. In April, it was announced that service would be further reduced.

But now there's some good news. As Metro-North announced they would be increasing service since parts of New York State began reopening, there has been an increase of ridership. According to Patch, ridership reached 20,410 riders on June 8, 2020. This is 10% of Metro-North's ridership prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also a four percent increase from the height of the pandemic's ridership. Metro-North expects to return to 61% of normal ridership on Monday, June 15, according to Patch.

