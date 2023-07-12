Metro-North Cancels Five Poughkeepsie Trains; New Schedule

If you're planning to take a train between New York City and Poughkeepsie, you're going to want to plan ahead.

On Tuesday evening Metro-North announced that service between New York City and Poughkeepsie would be returning after an interruption of service. A "once-in-1,000-year" storm dumped over a year's worth of rain in just a few hours on several Hudson Valley communities. As a result, roads were completely washed out and rail service came to a grinding halt.

We spoke to one listener who was traveling back to Poughkeepsie on Sunday night when their train was suddenly stopped at Croton Harmon. After promised buses never arrived, they were forced to pay for a $250 Uber ride back home.

Metro-North announced that service would resume on Tuesday night at 6:15pm, but there would be some schedule changes.

Early Wednesday, Metro-North announced a 20-minute delay on the 5:12 train to Grand Central due to a switching issue between Beacon and Breakneck Ridge. In addition, five trains on the Hudson Line have been completely canceled due to remaining issues from the storm. The rail line is down from two to just one track near Manitou, located south of Garrison. As a result, there have been some major schedule changes. Commuters are being urged to check an updated schedule before making plans to use the train.

The good news is that "near-full service" has been restored to the Newburgh-Beacon Ferry. On Wednesday, the 7:32am train from Poughkeepsie and 7:33am ferry from Newburgh were both departing four minutes early.

Metro-North posted a message to commuters, saying that they appreciate those who have been understanding during the service disruption.

Thank you for your patience while we repair our infrastructure from the effects of Sunday’s storm.

Expect more schedule adjustments as Metro-North continues to slowly return to normal.

