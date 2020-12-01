Meet Randolph the ReinGOAT this Sunday

You have no doubt heard of Rudolph the Red Nosed reindeer, but are you familiar with Randolph the Reingoat? No, it's not a mistake, I said reingoat. You've never heard of a reingoat? Well, this Sunday you’ll have the chance to meet Randolph, a real live reingoat. Along with his good pal Santa, of course.

Bring your family and your camera for this special event that you won't find anywhere else. Santa and Randolph the Reingoat will be visiting the Brinckerhoff House Historic Site at 68 N. Kensington Drive in Hopewell Junction for one day only, this Sunday Dec. 6 from noon - 3PM. This will be a drive-through event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Take your family or your children's socially distanced Christmas photos with Santa and Randolph the Reingoat. There will also be a chance for you to drop off canned goods to be donated to a local food pantry to help feed those in our community that are less fortunate during this holiday season. They are also asking for a $5 dollar donation to help support the East Fishkill Historical Society, who will not be able to hold their annual open house this year because of the pandemic.

It’s not everyday that you get to meet and have your picture taken with a reingoat. And it’s even cooler when you can donate to the food pantry and help a local historical society at the same time. For more information about this Sunday’s drive-through photo sessions with Santa and Randolph, visit the event facebook page.