Meet Hercules, Our Pet Of The Week

I would like to introduce you to this 4-year-old stud from Pets Alive. Hercules was given this name because of his great strength and energy. Hercules is waiting for his forever home where he could continue to be trained. He hasn’t lost hope of finding his best friend. Hercules dreams of going on adventures, runs and belly scratches.

Every week we are promoting a pet of the week. Sometimes it will be a cat and sometimes it will be a dog, but all equal to needing your love! This week’s pet is ready to be adopted through Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. Adoptions are available by appointment, both onsite or through their "Virtual Meet and Greet" program. They can be reached at 845-386-9738 or adoptions@petsalive.org.You can also sponsor a pet at: www.petsalive.org

Pets Alive is a no-kill animal rescue, located in Middletown, NY. Their mission is to improve the lives of companion animals everywhere by any means possible, including rescue, adoption, advocacy, collaboration, intervention and education.

If you are not ready or unable to adopt, you can donate to Pets Alive so pets like Fajita can keep being taken amazing care of. You can contribute here: Donate Paypal

