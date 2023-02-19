Movie Star in the Hudson Valley: How to Meet Edward Furlong

In an exciting announcement, Upstate Films in Saugerties, NY is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the star of some of the most celebrated movies in American cinema history.

It's no secret that Hollywood has come to the Hudson Valley, with record-setting filming in 2022 bringing stacks of money and publicity to our corner of New York. While some shows like Peacock's Poker Face and Apple TV's Severance use our hometowns as a stand-in for other locations (my mechanic's shop in Accord, NY was made to look like it was in Texas in Poker Face), a new movie uses the Catskills as its actual setting.

IGN Movie Trailers via YouTube The Hudson Valley co-stars as a backdrop of the film (IGN Movie Trailers via YouTube) loading...

New Movie Filmed in Saugerties, NY

The film, The Forest Hills, follows a main character who is "tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods". The tense and bloody trailer alternates between beautiful New York scenery and dark scenes of violence, psychological torment, and possibly even a werewolf. It also features actor Edward Furlong (Terminator 2, American History X). You can meet him in Saugerties next month.

Edward Furlong and Chiko Mendez in The Forest Hills (IGN Movie Trailers via YouTube) Edward Furlong and Chiko Mendez in The Forest Hills (IGN Movie Trailers via YouTube) loading...

Meet Actor Edward Furlong in Saugerties, NY

Both the filmmaker Scott Goldberg and Edward Furlong will be present at the screening of The Forest Hills at Upstate Films in Saugerties, NY on Sunday, March 12th. The screening begins at 7:30pm, and Furlong will be available for a meet and greet as well as for autograph opportunities. Check out a preview of the film below.

The film also features acting icon Shelley Duvall, who appeared in in the seminal films The Shining and Annie Hall. You can buy tickets here, and keep scrolling to check out all the other amazing television shows and movies filmed here in the Hudson Valley.