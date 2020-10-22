You may remember that last month we told you about a delicious homemade drive-thru Italian meal to Benefit VFW Post 170 in Poughkeepsie. And it was such a huge success that they ran out of meatballs. Well, they’re doing it again, and there will be plenty of meatballs for everybody.

VFW Post 170 on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie is hosting Drive Thru Dinner 2 this Friday, Oct. 23 4PM - 6PM at the Post. More ziti, more lasagna, more desserts, and best of all, more meatballs. They will not be running out of food this time, they are fully prepared to handle a crowd. It's only $10 per meal and all proceeds go to the VFW. Please help spread the word, because nobody deserves more than our veterans.

You can pick up dinner for the whole family, and you can also pay forward a meal to a local veteran, since the VFW Post 170 will be delivering 25 of these delicious meals to the veterans at Liberty Station, which is the temporary shelter for veterans in Poughkeepsie.

It's all safe too. You don't even have to leave the comfort and safety of your car. Nobody wants to have to cook on a Friday night, and lets face it, it would take hours and hours to make that much Italian food, even if it's only for your family. So, why not take a break from cooking and grab a few tasty meals from the VFW and help the most important population.. our veterans. If you want more information about this Friday's Drive-Thru Italian Dinner, check out the VFW Post 170's facebook page.