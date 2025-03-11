Man Arrested With Loaded Gun at Hudson Valley McDonald’s

A Hudson Valley man is under arrest after a scary confrontation with police at a local fast-food restaurant.

On Sunday afternoon police were called to a local McDonald's restaurant after reports of a "suspicious person" spotted at the restaurant. It turns out that those suspicions were correct, as police say the man was wanted and in possession of a loaded firearm.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Incident at Hyde Park, New York McDonald's

Police arrived at the McDonald's restaurant on Route 9 in the Town of Hyde Park just after 3:30. Upon entering the restaurant, officers found a 37-year-old homeless man identified as Theodore T. Lutz Jr.

Officers conducted a quick background check and discovered that Lutz was wanted on an arrest warrant from Dutchess County Family Court. While police were talking with Lutz they became suspicious that he may be in possession of a firearm and called for backup.

Town of Hyde Park Police Town of Hyde Park Police loading...

As other officers arrived to take Lutz into custody, he reportedly became combative and resisted arrest. After a struggle, police were able to take control of the situation and put Lutz under arrest.

Terrifying Discovery After McDonald's Arrest in Hyde Park

While searching the suspect after taking him into custody police uncovered what they described as a "ghost gun". The weapon was not only loaded with a 15-round magazine but also had one ready to go in the chamber.

Police say they also uncovered two knives, a ski mask another 15-round loaded magazine and two loaded 30-round magazines in Lutz's possession.

Town of Hyde Park Police Town of Hyde Park Police loading...

The homeless man was taken to Dutchess County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13 to face charges.