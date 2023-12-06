Massive Recall Issued for Multiple Popular Ford Owned Vehicles

Recently it was announced that a recall had been issued for two popular model Ford vehicles as well as one Lincoln made vehicle. The recall is for an issue that was discovered that potentially could create a nightmare scenario for drivers while out on the road.

Recall Issue and Models Potentially Affected

The latest recall applies to Ford Fiesta's as well as the Ford Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ. All the vehicles potentially affected were built between the years 2014 and 2015. The recall was issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to which they also provided the recall number and report which can be found here, 23v-775.

According to the report from NHTSA as well as an article from Yahoo News the recall is for "faulty door latches" which may cause vehicles doors to fly open while driving. Apparently it is possible that the pawl spring tab which enables doors to latch shut can crack in hot temperatures. Drivers may notice an issue with their vehicles if it takes numerous attempts to shut their door, they notice increase in wind noise or a door ajar message.

In total, the recall applies to approximately 45,173 vehicles, including 198 of the 2015 Fiesta's built between December 5, 2014, and January 30, 2015, 3,914 units of the 2016 MKZ built between December 13, 2014, and July 31, 2015 and 41, 061 Fusion's built between December 13, 2014, and July 31, 2015. Currently, no accidents have been reported in connection to this recall issue.

Steps for Vehicle Owners to Take After Recall

As is the case with the majority of recalls, owners of the vehicles that the recall applies to should seek out their nearest authorized, Ford or Lincoln dealers to have their vehicle looked at. If needed, technicians will be able to replace the faulty part and resolve the problem. Drivers who had to pay for this issue to be resolved are also eligible to apply for a refund before December 22,2023.

One interesting piece of this recall is that to this point the only vehicles that have experienced this issue are vehicles that have been registered in warm-weather states like California, Georgia, Texas, Florida, among many others. This also is not the first time that a recall has been issued for the same three vehicles. Back in March of 2020, a recall was issued for the Ford Fusion, Fiesta and Lincoln MKZ and it was for a similar door latch issue, in this case the recall applied to nearly a quarter of vehicles (248,912 vehicles to be exact). This previous recall applied to cars built up to 2014.

