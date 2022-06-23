New York State officials responded to help clean up a diesel spill in the Hudson River.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed officers responded to clean up a diesel spill in the Hudson River.

Hudson River Spill - Greene County, New York

On Monday, June 20 at approximately 7:25 p.m., DEC Lieutenant Glorioso and ECOs Palmateer and Smith received a request from Greene County 911 to respond to a diesel spill in the Catskill Creek in the village of Catskill.

The Catskill Creek is an over 35-mile-long tributary of the Hudson River, according to the Catskill Creek Watershed - Cornell Cooperative Extension.

"The creek begins in the FranklintonVlaie in the Town of Broome, Schoharie County, and meets the Hudson River at the Historic Catskill Point in the Village of Catskill," the Catskill Creek Watershed - Cornell Cooperative Extension states about the Catskill Creek.

Diesel Spill in Catskill Creek, New York

ECOs on Hudson River boat patrol and DEC's Spill Responders immediately responded to help officials who were already on the scene. DEC officers used their patrol vessel to deploy approximately 150 feet of hard boom and 75 feet of absorbent boom to contain the spill, officials say.

A ship docked nearby was identified as the source of the diesel spill, according to the DEC.

"One of the vessel's stainless steel diesel tanks leaked and its bilge pump, set to run automatically, pumped out an unknown amount of diesel into the creek. The bilge pump was immediately turned off and absorbent pads were placed in the bottom of the engine compartment. The valve to the leaking tank was shut off and the leak was stopped. DEC will continue to monitor the cleanup to ensure it is protective of public health and the environment," the DEC stated in a press release.

