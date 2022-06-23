Warwick, NY 6th-Grade Student Passes Away Unexpectedly

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy.

On Monday, the Warwick Valley Central School district told the Warwick school community about the passing of a sixth-grader.

Warwick, New York Middle School Student Passes Away

Justin Reale of Warwick, New York passed away on Sunday, June 19 at the age of 12.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community," Warwick Valley Central School District Superintendent David Leach stated in a letter to the school community. "On June 19, 2022, Warwick Valley Middle School sixth-grader, Justin Reale, passed away. On behalf of the school district, I want to send Justin’s family our deepest condolences at this very hard time."

Justin's parents told the school district that Justin had a great day on Saturday and was excited about upcoming school events. However, when his mom went to wake him that Sunday morning, she found him dead.

"The parents expressed a willingness to disclose the following information: Justin had a great day on Saturday with family and he said before bed that he was excited about upcoming end-of-school-year events. When his mother went to wake him up the next morning, he had passed," Leach added.

12-Year-Old Boy From Orange County, New York 'Passes Away Unexpectedly'

Justin's obituary states he "passed away unexpectedly." Justin was born in Suffern on Nov. 27, 2009. He played the trumpet in the Warick Middle School band and loved martial arts where he earned a red belt. He was attending leadership classes at UMAC in Warwick in hopes of becoming an instructor. He also loved to swim, according to his obituary.

"Justin was a beautiful, kind soul. He was always happy; always smiling. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him," his family wrote in a statement.

Donations in Justin’s memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.

A wake for Justin will be held on Friday, June 24 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Warwick. His funeral is set for Saturday at noon.

