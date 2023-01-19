Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State

It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot.

I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.

What celebrity recently visited Frankies Family Restaurant in Connecticut?

I know, you're going to say how the restaurant is not in New York, but there is a connection with this celebrity. I'll give you some clues, she is a businesswoman, television personality, cook, DIY expert, mother, owns a beautiful home that looks like it's straight of a magazine in Katonah. NY and...has served some prison time. It should be pretty obvious by now...

MARTHA STEWART recently paid a visit to Frankies Family Restaurant and many residents were surprised to hear that she was spending time in Waterbury. The Frankies Family Restaurant Facebook Page posted a picture of a screen shot that Stewart took and it looks like she enjoyed their iconic hotdogs, burgers and fries.According to her Instagram story, she recently attended a Poultry Show and it seems like that's why she was in the area. Wow...

We'll keep our eyes out for her again and if you haven't had the chance to try out Frankies for yourself you NEED to go. I also feel a little bit cooler that I once ate at a restaurant Martha Stewart visited...

