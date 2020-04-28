Many Roads in the Hudson Valley are Now Closed due to COVID-19

Officials announced a number of roads in the Hudson Valley have been shut down "until further notice" to help people practice social distancing.

On Friday, the New York State Parks & Historic Sites announced many roads around Bear Mountain State Park and Harriman State Park are closed until further notice.

The following roads are closed near Bear Mountain State Park and Harriman State Park:

Exit 16 off the Palisades Interstate Parkway

Lake Welch Drive to St. John's Road

Tiorati Brook Road

Rte. 106 from Kanawauke Circle to Rte. 17

Arden Valley Road

Perkins Memorial Drive

Exit 19 off the Palisades Interstate Parkway

Officials also announced Perkins Memorial Drive, Trailside Museum & Zoo, Merry-Go-Round, the gift shop, Bear Mountain Inn Restaurant & Cafe and the Bear Mountain Inn Spa are all closed.

All trail shelters are also closed, but you can still pitch your tent within 300 feet of the shelters.

Seven Lakes Drive remains open, officials say.

Many popular hiking trails have been closed or have restrictions due to COVID-19.

Bear Mountain State Park, Harriman State Park, Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point are typically closed before noon on days the weather is nice due to large crowds. New York State Parks & Historic Sites has been forced to close because all were too crowded for the hikers to practice social distancing.

Parking at Bear Mountain State Park, Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point Area has been reduced by 50 percent until further notice to reduce the density of visitors at the park in an effort to improve social distancing.