Many Plan To Travel To New York State For ‘Stunning Natural Wonder’

Many have travel regrets and "hope" to come to New York State to witness a "stunning natural wonder of the Earth."

A spokesperson from Explore Worldwide reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us the results of its biggest travel regrets study.

A New York State landmark tied for second.

"Over 60% of the older generation admitted to harboring travel regrets, including never seeing Niagara Falls, not doing a California road trip, not visiting the Pyramids at Giza and never having witnessed the Northern Lights," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Seeing the Northern Lights was voted the biggest regret for people older than 70. 39 percent voted the Northern Lights as their biggest travel regret.

Seeing the Northern Lights was also the top "travel hope" for people in their mid-life, with 46 percent picking seeing the Northern Lights as their top travel hope.

“By sharing the travel hopes and regrets of different generations, we hope to inspire people to book that special adventure they've been dreaming about," Explore Managing Director Michael Edwards said in a press release. " These natural and historical wonders help to connect us to our planet and our past, something that becomes more important to us as we grow older."

