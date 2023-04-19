Why You Should Only Buy Legal Weed In New York State

New York State is talking about the dangers of buying illegal weed in New York State and "Why Buy Legal."

Just in time for National Weed Day, 4-20, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new ad campaign to promote legal sales of adult-use recreational marijuana in New York.

New "Why Buy Legal New York" Marijuana Education Campaign Started In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has just launched a new public education campaign in New York State to promote safe, legal purchases of cannabis products from licensed dispensaries.

"To bolster the public health and safety of all New Yorkers, we are providing them with information they need to make informed decisions and enjoy cannabis responsibly," Hochul said. "As we continue to build a healthier and more equitable cannabis market, I am proud to launch this important public education campaign to promote safer, legal purchases of cannabis from licensed dispensaries throughout our state."

Upstate New York Woman, Man Featured In "Why Buy Legal" New York Campaign

The new campaign features a few licensed cannabis operators including Jasmine and King from Copake, Columbia County, New York

Columbia New York Farmers Featured In New York State Ads

"Jasmine and King are licensed cultivators focused on the community-centered and wellness properties of cannabis. Now, with 10+ years of family farming experience they are harvesting cannabis products for communities across the State," Hochul's office states about the Columbia County farmers.

