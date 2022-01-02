Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
New Yorkers know we don't have to go far to find great pizza. But what pizzeria is the best? And does New York have the best pizzeria in the world?
KOA Blog recently set out the figure out the Top 20 Pizza Joints in America.
"We made it our goal to hunt down the best pizza places in all of America so that you can experience the highest highs of the pizza world and connect with some of the best-tasting pizzas in the world," KOA Blog stated.
Below are the must-try pizzerias in New York State.
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
Hudson Valley Pizzeria is 'Internationally Known' For Viral Pies
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
8. TOTONNO’S | BROOKLYN, NEW YORK
Totonno’s in Brookyn's Coney Island was the lowest ranking New York pizzeria. Still, Brooklyn's finest slice placed 8 out of 20.
"Beloved old-school joint furnishing thin-crust coal-oven pizza to Coney Island crowds since 1924," Google states about the eatery.
Totonno’s opened its doors in 1924. Its ingredients are shipped straight from Italy and the mozzarella is handmade.
"The Totonno's family has been making the best pizza in NYC for over 93 years. Our philosophy is simple: as long as there's dough, we will bake you the best," the pizzeria's website states.
7. JOE’S PIZZA | NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK
Joe's Pizza in New York City ranked 7th.
"At 75 years of age, Joe Pozzuoli still owns and operates the restaurant. Joe's Pizza is a perennial top 10 listing in restaurant guides and publications such as Time Out New York and New York Magazine," the pizzeria's website states.
The Greenwich Village Institution serves just three slice options plain cheese, fresh mozzarella and Sicilian square but the pizza is so good there's typically a line of hungry New Yorkers.
"West Village locals have depended on this counter-service pizzeria for quick slices since 1975," Google writes.
6. UNA PIZZA NAPOLETANA | NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK
Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City ranked 6th.
The pizzeria is located at 175 Orchard Street.
"Anthony Mangieri's legendary NYC pizzeria. A pioneer of Neapolitan-style pizza in the United States, every pizza with naturally-leavened, never refrigerated dough, and then tops with the best ingredients from Italy and domestically and bakes in a wood-fired oven," the website states.
5.RUBIROSA | NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK
Rubirosa was New York's highest-ranked pizzeria. Although another pizzeria from the Hudson Valley actually ranked higher, which we'll explain below.
Rubirosa on Mulberry Street is known for its extremely thin crust. Think thin crust pizza, but even thinner!
"Neighborhood Italian spot serving reinvented Italian-American classics & pizzas in a dark space," the pizzeria's website states.
4. FRANK PEPE PIZZERIA NAPOLETANA | NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven Connecticut ranked fourth.
However, we are considered this a New York pizzeria. You actually don't have to even leave the Hudson Valley to taste Connecticut's best pizza. That's because the New York location is in White Plains.
"Frank Pepe knew in 1925 that only coal burns hot and dry, and doesn’t give off steam like a wood fire. He knew that only a coal fire could give his “tomato pies” their famous crisp, charred, chewy crust," the website states.
The pizzeria's White Claim pie was named one of the best pies in America.