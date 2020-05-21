Many More Hudson Valley Businesses Can Reopen

The Mid-Hudson Region has yet to be cleared to start reopening, but a number of more businesses are now allowed to reopen.

On Wednesday, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced Dutchess County meets all seven metrics established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to start reopening. However, the reopening is happening by region and not by county.

Dutchess County is in the Mid-Hudson region. The region includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. The Mid-Hudson region meets five of the seven metrics.

While Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Region have not yet been cleared to begin phase one re-opening, a number of businesses and activities listed in Phase 1 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan are now permitted to resume, Molinaro said Wednesday during his latest online COVID-19 Town Hall.

According to Dutchess County Government, the following businesses and activities can reopen:

Socially distant religious services: Held in a parking lot or drive-in theater

Municipal libraries: Including curb-side pick-up and internet access

Retail businesses: For delivery or curbside pickup only, including parking lot deliveries

Single student horseback riding: Including therapeutic riding and using masks

Hunting & Fishing clubs

Acupuncture: When prescribed by a medical professional

Pet grooming: When essential to the health and well-being of the animal

Auto maintenance: No longer just repairs

Landscaping, gardening, and horticulture

Outdoor, low-risk recreational activities: Including tennis, golf and driving ranges (except miniature golf)

Non-motorized boating: Use and rentals

Drive-in movie theaters

"These are various activities that the Governor has announced are able to be open statewide," Dutchess County Government wrote on Facebook.