Many in New York Can Now Get COVID Tests Sent To Home ‘Like Uber’
A new partnership is bringing at-home COVID tests directly to your home. Officials say it's as easy as ordering "an Uber."
According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases in Hudson Valley rose by 25 percent in the last week. COVID hospitalizations across New York topped 12,000 on Monday for the first time since April 2020.
As many local residents confront the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19 they have quickly learned it's very hard to schedule a test. It's just as hard, if not harder, to find an at-home test.
To help solve this problem, MVP Health Care recently collaborated with BioReference Laboratories, Inc. to help MVP members in Hudson Valley get access to COVID PCR testing through an on-demand digital platform that brings.
Officials from MVP tell Hudson Valley this collaboration will bring COVID-19 "testing to the home, like an uber."
On Wednesday, MVP Health Care (MVP) announced the collaboration with BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company, to offer MVP members medically necessary COVID-19 PCR testing, bloodwork, and other diagnostic tests in the comfort of their homes.
MVP is the first insurer in New York to offer this service, officials say. The company is using Scarlet Health, BioReference’s seamlessly integrated digital platform that provides specimen collection for laboratory diagnostic services conducted by a Scarlet Health professional in a patient’s home or office.
Through Scarlet, MVP members receive access to safe, convenient and affordable diagnostic testing from the comfort of their home or workplace. To use Scarlet, a member will receive a link after visiting – or connecting virtually – with their healthcare provider for a Scarlet Health professional to collect their test specimen which will then be sent to BioReference for testing.
A member will be notified via email and/or text message when test results can be viewed through BioReference’s HIPAA-compliant online patient portal. Simultaneously, the healthcare provider who ordered the tests will receive the results. Separately, a member can initiate their test collection by Scarlet directly once they receive a healthcare provider test order.
“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how patients prefer to interact with the health care system. By partnering with BioReference to offer Scarlet Health, MVP is opening the door to health care accessibility, meeting our members where they are,” MVP Health Care’s President and CEO Chris Del Vecchio state. “Through this partnership, we are proud to enable a more personalized and convenient approach to diagnostic testing that empowers members to take control of their care without leaving the comfort of home.”
