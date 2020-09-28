Many Hudson Valley School Districts Dealing With COVID-19 Exposures

A growing list of school districts in the region are dealing with COVID-19 exposures.

On Friday, the Valley Central School District was told an Alternative Learning Center student tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have contacted the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) and they have advised us that they will identify and contact the parents/guardians of all students and staff that they determine are probable “close contacts” in the classroom/school building or on the school bus. The Orange County Department of Health will make the final determination as to who is a close contact and will inform those that need to quarantine. We are working cooperatively with the OCDOH to provide them with contact information for those who may have been exposed," Superintendent John P. Xanthis said. "We are confident that the protocols that we have put in place in our schools including social distancing, the requirement for wearing a mask throughout the day, and cleaning and sanitizing practices will help minimize the spread of this virus to others."

A teacher at Valley Central Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13.

In Newburgh, a student from Vails Gate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts And Math Academy tested positive for the virus between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card."

Two students from Washingtonville Senior High School also recently tested positive for COVID-19. One of the confirmed tests came back positive between Sept. 13 and Sept. 26, the other was conducted between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26.

A teacher from William A Carter School in Middletown tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.

Students at the school have been learning from home, but teachers have been teaching from the school, NewsSource reports. School officials say the school has been intensely cleaned and students are still scheduled to return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

Last week, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District learned a staff member from the high school employee tested positive for COVID-19. New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card" reports the employee was a teacher.

The employee hasn't been in any school building since last Wednesday and will be in quarantine until cleared by the New York State Department of Health while potentially exposed areas at high school have been cleaned and disinfected, school officials said last week.

The Kingston City School District was informed that a member of the school district's food service department tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Ulster County Department of Health believes this may be a false positive and is sending this test result to NYS laboratory for reexamination, officials say.

"In cooperation with the UCDOH and out of an abundance of caution, KCSD is suspending our food service operations at this time. Further communication as to when Meal Distribution will resume will be available soon," the Kingston City School District wrote in on a message on its website. The safety of our staff, students and community is our number one priority. The Food Service kitchens, prep area, and vehicles will all undergo both deep cleaning and disinfection. We will continue to work with the Health Department to ensure our facility is ready to resume operations as soon as possible."

Other local food sources are available and can be viewed on the UlsterCorps website to supply students with meals, officials say. This list includes People’s Place, Salvation Army, Community Action, Catholic Charities and more.