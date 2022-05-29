Who Lives in this Unbelievable Hudson Valley Mystery Mansion?

I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere.

Mansion in Stony Point, NY

I thought it was a public building at first. Or at least a prestigious private school. Situated on beautiful rolling acres of grassy hills and behind a MASSIVE wrought-iron gate flanked by two sturdy stone towers, there wasn't a thought in my mind that this could actually be someone's home. But then I saw the sport cars. And the helipad. I had to pull over to take a closer look.

Homes Near Harriman State Park, NY

One of the reasons I was so surprised was that I wasn't in mansion country. Sure, I had just passed from Orange County, NY into Rockland County, NY, but this wasn't a wide boulevard flanked by stately homes. I was on a winding backroad just miles outside of Harriman State Park and there had been moderately sized family homes for miles. And then this behemoth.

Massive Estate in the Hudson Valley, NY

I also have to mention that pictures don't really do it justice. The size and scope of the mansion and property were shocking to see in person, but for some reason it doesn't perfectly translate with the photos I took from the road. The aerial shot above gives some better perspective. Plus, while mystery shrouds the owner of this home, some research provided some shocking statistics.

According to Zillow, we are looking at a 21,000 square-foot home, complete with tennis court, basketball court, Olympic-sized pool, and helipad situated on over 22 acres of immaculately-manicured lawn. They also list a gym, sauna, steam room, movie theater, wine cellar, double kitchens, and a 2,200 square-foot "carriage house" that's bigger than most of our actual houses. I was floored.

The gate was open, and I'm still kicking myself for not having the courage to take my humble Hyundai down their winding driveway to knock on the door and see who owns such a palace. That being said, with all the other bells and whistles this estate has, I may have avoided a laser security system that would have incinerated any unwelcome visitor before I made it to the parking lot. Speaking of amazing homes, the most expensive house in Dutchess County history has a little more of a public history. Check it out below.

